Economy Turning Around, GDP To Clock 7% Growth In Second Half: Chanda Kochhar

Asked about her message to the world at Davos, Ms Kochhar told news agency Press Trust of India in an interview that things are turning around very clearly and there are broad improvements across several sectors.
Brushing aside any concerns about the slowing growth rate, she said the CSO has estimated a 6.5 per cent GDP growth and 6.1 per cent gross value add (GVA) growth in the current financial year ending March 31.
"Given that GDP growth in the first half was 6 per cent, this estimate already indicates a robust positive momentum in growth to 7 per cent in the second half of the (financial) year. High frequency indicators are already showing signs of improvement," she said.
"For consumption related areas, a favourable trend is visible in IIP data on consumer non-durables, personal loan growth, domestic passenger traffic, automobile sales and two wheeler sales," she added.
On the industrial front, manufacturing PMI, credit to industry and manufacturing sector IIP have shown marked improvement in recent months, Ms Kochhar said.
On the external front, trade growth is higher compared to last year and India's forex reserves build-up now provides a robust import cover for over 12 months, she said.
"We are even more optimistic and expect growth to be higher than 6.5 per cent in 2017-18. This will be supported by renewed build-up of supply chains, improved consumption demand and better export performance. We expect growth on GVA basis to be at 6.4 per cent which is higher than what the CSO currently expects," she said.
On India's message to Davos leaders, Ms Kochhar said, "We can confidently say that growth is expected to pick up from here on".
Comments
Further, reforms have accelerated the process of formalisation of the economy and India is transforming and is in a strong position to become the fastest growing large economy in the world, she added.