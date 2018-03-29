Government Says On Course To Meet 2017-18 Fiscal Deficit Target

"Quite confident that fiscal deficit will be within 3.5 per cent of GDP," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Twitter.
"We now have flash (preliminary) numbers until 28th March," Mr Garg said, adding that they indicate that the government was "very close" to the revised fiscal deficit and revenue deficit estimates for the current fiscal year.
On Wednesday, the government reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($110.42 billion) for April-February, which was 120.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year.
($1 = Rs 65.2075)
