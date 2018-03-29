Government Says On Course To Meet 2017-18 Fiscal Deficit Target The statement from the government came a day after it reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore for April-February.

The government will meet its fiscal deficit target of 3.5 per cent of GDP for the 2017/18 fiscal year ending this month, a top finance ministry official said on Thursday.



"Quite confident that fiscal deficit will be within 3.5 per cent of GDP," Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said on Twitter.



"We now have flash (preliminary) numbers until 28th March," Mr Garg said, adding that they indicate that the government was "very close" to the revised fiscal deficit and revenue deficit estimates for the current fiscal year.



On Wednesday, the government reported a fiscal deficit of Rs 7.2 lakh crore ($110.42 billion) for April-February, which was 120.3 per cent of the budgeted target for the current fiscal year.



($1 = Rs 65.2075) © Thomson Reuters 2018



