Economy Bounces Back From 3-Year Low: Key Points

Economic growth has bounced back from a three-year low, giving the central bank enough reasons to keep rates on hold on December 6 amid an uptick in inflation.Gross domestic product or GDP expanded 6.3 percent in July to September from a year earlier, the Statistics Ministry said in a statement in New Delhi on Thursday. That's slower than the 6.4 percent median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 51 economists and faster than 5.7 percent in the previous quarter. Gross value Added (GVA), a key input of GDP that's tracked by the central bank, rose 6.1 percent compared with an estimated 6.2 percent gain.The government's unexpected cash ban last November -- aimed at cracking down on unaccounted wealth -- as well as the new goods and services tax GST has caused disruptions for the $2.3 trillion dollar economy. An acceleration in growth after a glide for five straight quarters will prompt Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel to be more hawkish in next week's rate review. The benchmark rate is at its lowest in seven years, while consumer price inflation has surged to a seven-month high, inching towards the central bank's medium term target range of 4 percent."Looks like India's turning a corner," said Devendra Pant, chief economist at India Ratings & Research. "And although we believe there is some effect of the low base of last year's second quarter, the growth trend in core GVA -- that's excluding state and farms' spending -- is very encouraging. There seems to be some restocking after GST and manufacturing is doing relatively well. This trend needs to be nurtured."Manufacturing GVA rose 7 percent in Jul-Sept. compared with 7.7 percent the previous year; construction 2.6 percent versus 4.3 percent; agriculture grew 1.7 percent compared with 4.1 percent; mining grew 5.5 percent against a 1.3 percent decline Trade, hotel and similar services rose 9.9 percent versus 7.7 percent; financial services grew 5.7 percent versus 7 percent.