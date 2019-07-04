India Faces Challenge On Fiscal Front After Slowdown, Says Economic Survey: Highlights

In 2019/20, GDP growth is seen at 7 per cent year-on-year

India predicted on Thursday that economic growth in the current fiscal year could rise to 7.0 per cent from the 6.8 per cent for the year that ended March 31, which was the slowest pace in five years. The government's Economic Survey, presented in Parliament on Thursday, said the country will face a challenge on the fiscal front following an economic slowdown impacting tax collections amid rising state expenditure on the farm sector. However, the investment rate was expected to pick up following improvement in consumer demand and bank lending, the report said.

Here are the highlights of the Economic Survey 2018-19 report:

GROWTH

2019/20 GDP growth will pick up on higher private investment and robust consumption

2019/20 GDP growth seen at 7 per cent year-on-year

2018/19 growth rate for agriculture, forestry and fishing sector growth seen at 2.9 per cent

Lower global oil prices will boost consumption

Lower global growth, increased uncertainty over trade tensions could hit exports

FISCAL DEFICIT

Fiscal deficit pegged at 3.4 per cent of GDP for 2018-19

Revised glide path projects fiscal deficit of 3 per cent of GDP by FY2021

Slow growth, goods and services tax, farm schemes will all pose challenges on the fiscal front

There are apprehensions of slowing growth, which will have implications for revenue collections

2018/19 forex reserves seen at $412.9 billion, down from $424.5 billion in previous year

Imports slated to grow 15.4 per cent while exports projected to grow 12.5 per cent in 2018/9

INFLATION

Average inflation in the last five years was less than the inflation level of the preceding five years, matching the lowest levels attained in the country's post-independence history

Core inflation averaged higher than last year

2018/19 saw low headline as well as food inflation

Deflation in the prices of pulses, vegetables and sugar

Rural wage growth, that had bottomed out, has been rising since mid-2018

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability