General Fiscal Deficit Pegged At 5.8% In Economic Survey

General government deficit includes capital income and capital expenditure

India's general fiscal deficit for the financial year 2018-19 has been pegged at 5.8 per cent in the Economic Survey 2018-19 report tabled in Parliament on Thursday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2018-19 report in the Rajya Sabha. "The government stood by the fiscal consolidation path," according to the Economic Survey report.

The general government deficit is defined as the balance of income and expenditure of government, including capital income and capital expenditure.

In the interim Budget presented in February, the government had revised upward its fiscal deficit target to 3.4 per cent of GDP for 2018-19, from the previously estimated 3.3 per cent.

