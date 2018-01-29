Economic Survey 2017-18 To Be Tabled Today: Latest Updates

Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months.
Last January, the Survey had forecast that the country's gross domestic product or GDP to grow between 6.75 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2017-18. In August, in its mid-year Economic Survey, the finance ministry noted that there are downside risks to achieving the higher end of the 6.75-7.5 per cent GDP or gross domestic product growth forecast.
At 10:59 am, the BSE benchmark index, Sensex, was trading 332 points higher at 36,382.99 while the NSE Nifty was up 83.80 points at 11,153.45. 33 stocks on the 50-scrip Nifty index were trading in the positive zone. Maruti Suzuki India, Eicher Motors, TCS, Indiabulls Housing Finance and UPL were among the top Nifty gainers - up between 2.5 per cent and 4.2 per cent.
The stock markets logged record highs on Monday, with the BSE Sensex gaining nearly 350 points to hit 36,398.65 in late morning. The NSE Nifty rose 89.5 points to 11,159.15
- also a record high.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects the Indian economy to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2018, which will make it the fastest growing country among emerging economies. The multilateral body has also projected a 7.8 per cent growth rate for India in 2019.
Most experts forecast the GDP growth to accelerate above 7 per cent in the next fiscal year, which begins on April 1, 2018.
The Central Statistics Office or CSO in its first advance GDP growth forecast earlier this month projected the economic growth to slow this fiscal to 6.5 per cent, from 7.1 per cent in the previous fiscal year.
The flagship annual document of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months, summarises the performance on major development programmes, and highlights the policy initiatives of the government and the prospects of the economy in the short to medium term.
Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Surbramanian will address a press conference at 1:30 pm. Mr Subramanian will present the highlights of the economic survey at a press conference at the national media centre at 1:30 pm.
The finance ministry will on January 29 table Economic Survey 2017-18 in Parliament. The Economic Survey is a report card of the country's financial health.
