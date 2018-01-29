Economic Survey 2017-18 To Be Tabled Today: Latest Updates

Economic Survey reviews the developments in the economy over the previous 12 months.

Last January, the Survey had forecast that the country's gross domestic product or GDP to grow between 6.75 per cent and 7.5 per cent in 2017-18. In August, in its mid-year Economic Survey, the finance ministry noted that there are downside risks to achieving the higher end of the 6.75-7.5 per cent GDP or gross domestic product growth forecast.