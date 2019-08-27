Headwinds To Result In 6.4% GDP Growth In India This Fiscal Year: Moody's

Moody's has cut India's GDP growth forecast for 2019 to 6.2 % from its previous estimate of 6.8%

Global financial consulting major Moody's said on Tuesday that recent measures announced by the Indian government to stimulate the economy will provide some support to investor confidence, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the current fiscal year.

"We expect the measures to provide some support to investor and business sentiment, and the acceleration of capitalisation of public sector banks to help improve the provision of credit and transmission of monetary policy easing," said William Foster, vice president of sovereign risk group at Moody's Investors Service.

"However, we also expect domestic and external headwinds to persist over the course of the year, resulting in 6.4 per cent real GDP growth in the fiscal year ending in March 2020, before growth picks up to 6.8 per cent next year," he said in a statement.

Moody's forecast for India remains at 6.2 per cent in calendar year 2019 as outlined in its report on 16 major Asian economies last week.

On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a slew of measures including the rollback of controversial tax surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and equities of domestic investors announced in the Budget last month besides some relief measures for the beleaguered automobile sector.

Moody's has cut India's GDP growth forecast for the calendar year 2019 to 6.2 per cent from its previous estimate of 6.8 per cent. For calendar year 2020, it reduced the estimate to 6.7 per cent. It said the weaker global economy has stunted Asian exports and the uncertain operating environment has weighed on investment.

