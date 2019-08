Economic Stimulus Decision Unlikely Before Monday: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman last week met with industry leaders who called for stimulus measures.

The government is unlikely to announce any economic stimulus before Monday as more meetings are being planned to discuss a package, a government source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with officials to discuss steps to arrest a slowdown, the source added.

The source said the government was looking into policy issues such as exempting foreigh portfolio investor trusts from recently imposed high tax, deferring a proposal to raise minimum public share holding in listed companies to 35 per cent from 25 per cent and easing of banking credit.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week held several meetings with industry leaders, who have called for stimulus measures, including tax rebates, to support consumer demand and private investment.

Meanwhile, the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) slashed its forecast for India's economic growth to 6.2 per cent in the financial year ending next March from a previous estimate of 6.5 per cent, warning it would be tough for authorities to engineer a turnaround.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.