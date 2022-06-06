Economic Growth To Be Supported By Fiscal Spending, Says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that India's economic growth will continue to be supported by fiscal spending along with focus on greater investment.

She made these observations while participating virtually in the second BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, held under BRICS China chairmanship.

Ms Sitharaman further said that the country's growth story will be supported by imparting momentum to the economy based on the idea of growth at macro level complemented by all inclusive welfare at micro level.