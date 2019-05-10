NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Industrial Output Contracts 0.1% In March

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast March industrial output growth at 1.3 per cent

Economy | | Updated: May 10, 2019 17:53 IST
Industrial output for 2018/19 grew at 3.6%, data showed


India's industrial output in March contracted 0.1 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast March industrial output growth at 1.3 per cent.

Industrial output for 2018/19 grew at 3.6%, data showed.



