Economic Advisory Council To Meet Thursday Over Public Spending Amid COVID-19

The government will, this week, launch its first major study on the impact of coronavirus on the economy following a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council on April 23. The council will hold a meeting to decide on the allocation for public spending once the pandemic ends.

The meeting, which will be held virtually will also keep on agenda, the impact of the pandemic on GDP growth this year and the next year.

Last week, while announcing decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had refrained from making any projections for growth and inflation saying the performance of these two key macroeconomic parameters in the days ahead would depend upon the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, economists have also predicted that India's economy might witness its first quarterly contraction in two decades as a result of the now extended lockdown.

