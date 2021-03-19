Easy Trip Planners Makes Quiet Market Debut, Lists At A Premium Of 10%

Easy Trip Planners shares made a quiet stock market debut on Friday as the stock opened for trading at Rs 206 on the BSE against issue price of Rs 187, marking a premium of 10.16 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange, the stock opened at a premium of 13.5 per cent at Rs 212.25. Easy Trip Planners shares were in huge demand during the three-day share sale via initial public offering between March 8-10 as the issue was subscribed 159.33 times.

The Delhi-based online travel company's Rs 510-crore IPO received bids for 270.27 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.5 crore shares.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The company offers a wide range of travel services as well as end-to-end travel solutions such as hotel bookings, rail tickets, taxis, airline tickets, bus tickets, holiday packages etc. Easy Trip also offers value-added services such as travel insurance, visa processing. Its services can be availed through its website or its Android and IOS mobile apps.

Easy Trip Planners IPO came in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic wherein travel and tourism services witnessed tough times.

As of 10:06 am Easy Trip Planners shares traded at Rs 189.95, down nearly 8 per cent from the opening price but up 1.6 per cent from the issue price.