Easy Trip Planners IPO: How To Check Share Allotment Status

Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices in Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai

Easy Trip Planners is expected to finalise the basis of the IPO allotment today i.e. March 16, 2021. The Delhi-based online travel company's Rs 510-crore IPO was subscribed 160 times, receiving bids for 270.27 crore equity shares against the offer size of 1.5 crore shares. Easy Trip Planners shares are likely to list on bourses on March 19, 2021.

Founded in 2008, Easy Trip Planners is an online travel agency market with offices in Noida, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Axis Capital Limited and JM Financial Limited are the book running managers to the public issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Here's how to check the share allotment status on the registrar's website:

Access the website of KFin Technologies (https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/)

Select the IPO as Easy Trip Planners

Enter either the application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.

In case of application number box, select application type and enter the application number

If the DPID/Client ID box is chosen, select the depository from the drop-down menu and enter DPIP, Client ID.

If the PAN option box is chosen, enter the permanent account number

Enter the captcha

Click 'Submit'

Here's how to check the share allotment status on BSE website

Access the BSE website, https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Equity

Select Issue Name (Easy Trip Planners IPO)

Enter the Application Number and PAN

Click on the 'Search' button