E-way Bill Platform Now Open To All Users For Trial

With 14 states joining the e-way bill system, GST Network today said it has opened the platform for trial by all users. E-Way Bill portal has been developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC), country's premier informatics services organisation. Separate IT infrastructure has been put in place for the e-way Bill system which is hosted in the data centre of NIC at Delhi. The new infrastructure can handle generation of 40 lakh e-way bills per day, GSTN said in a statement."For rolling out e-way bill system, separate IT infrastructure has been put in place for registration and processing which is being managed by NIC," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said. Four states where e-way bill was introduced -- Karnataka,Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand -- are together generating 1.4 lakh e-way bills per day. Under the Goods and Services Tax rolled out from July last year, inter-state road transportation of goods beyond 10 km, with a value of Rs 50,000 and above, will mandatorily require e-way bill from February 1.