E-way Bill Platform Now Open To All Users For Trial

"For rolling out e-way bill system, separate IT infrastructure has been put in place for registration and processing which is being managed by NIC," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said. Four states where e-way bill was introduced -- Karnataka,
Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand -- are together generating 1.4 lakh e-way bills per day. Under the Goods and Services Tax rolled out from July last year, inter-state road transportation of goods beyond 10 km, with a value of Rs 50,000 and above, will mandatorily require e-way bill from February 1.
