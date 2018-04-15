E-Way Bill For Intra State Movement Of Goods In Five States From Today

E-way bill system for all intra-state movement of goods in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh is slated for April 15. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has laid out a detailed procedure with respect to time bound uploading of reports/ forms by revenue authorities, time bound closure of cases where goods have been detained, instructions to release goods where there are no prima-facie irregularities. This would "ensure uniformity" in the procedure of interception or conveyance for inspection of goods, detention, seizure, and release and confiscation of such goods and conveyances, the CBIC said in a circular.: It is a document required to be carried by a person in charge of the conveyance carrying any consignment of goods of value exceeding fifty thousand rupees mandated by the government in terms of section 68 of the GST Act read with rule 138 of the rules framed thereunder.: E-way bill is generated from the GST Common Portal for e-way bill system by the registered persons or transporters who cause movement of goods of consignment before commencement of such movement. One must remember that even if you have registered in GST portal, you need to register again on the E-way bill portal.As per the decision of GST Council, e-way bill system for all inter-state movement has been rolled out from April 1, 2018. E-way Bill system for all inter-state movement of goods in the state of Karnataka is also operational from the said date.E-way bills are getting generated successfully and till April 9, more than three lakh e-way bills have been successfully generated, says a government press release.With the roll-out of e-way bill system in the five states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated in so far as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way bill system. (With inputs from PTI)