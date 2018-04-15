E-Way Bill For Intra State Movement Of Goods In Five States From Today

What is an E-way bill: It is a document required to be carried by a person in charge of the conveyance carrying any consignment of goods of value exceeding fifty thousand rupees mandated by the government in terms of section 68 of the GST Act read with rule 138 of the rules framed thereunder.
How is the E-way Bill generated: E-way bill is generated from the GST Common Portal for e-way bill system by the registered persons or transporters who cause movement of goods of consignment before commencement of such movement. One must remember that even if you have registered in GST portal, you need to register again on the E-way bill portal.
As per the decision of GST Council, e-way bill system for all inter-state movement has been rolled out from April 1, 2018. E-way Bill system for all inter-state movement of goods in the state of Karnataka is also operational from the said date.
E-way bills are getting generated successfully and till April 9, more than three lakh e-way bills have been successfully generated, says a government press release.
Comments
With the roll-out of e-way bill system in the five states, it is expected that trade and industry will be further facilitated in so far as the transport of goods is concerned, thereby eventually paving the way for a nation-wide single e-way bill system. (With inputs from PTI)