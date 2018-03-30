Filing Income Tax Return: Last Two Days For ITR Filing Before March 31 Deadline Expires The income tax (I-T) department has kept their offices open on March 30 and March 31 despite the days being holidays otherwise.

Share EMAIL PRINT The individuals with salaries less than Rs 50 lakh can fill form ITR-1 on Incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in Highlights You can file revised income tax return before March 31 ITR-1 should be used for filing tax return by the salaried individual Income tax refunds are accrued to the bank accounts if any



(Also Read:



E-Filing income tax before March 31. Ten Things To Know



1. For the individuals who have an income from salaries, one house property, other sources (interest etc) and having income upto Rs 50 lakh ought to use the ITR-1 which is available online www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.



2. Those who want to file the tax return must first register themselves on the income tax portal.



3. Those who are filing the income tax return (ITR) must understand that the income/ receipts and expenses/deductions must match with those claimed in the form 16/16A. the differences will lead to delays in processing and /or increased tax liability due to adjustments under section 143(1) (a)



4. In case some income tax refunds accrue then those will be credited to the bank account only.



5. In case you haven't linked the PAN card with the aadhaar, you may do so. However, the CBDT has extended the deadline for the same until June 30.



6. After you file your return, you are supposed to send the ITR V to CPC (Centralised Processing Centre) in Bengaluru for verification through normal post or speed post but not through the registered post or courier.



7. After e-filing income tax return, you may e-verify your return without sending the ITR V. You can do so via bank ATM, net banking, aadhaar OTP, bank account number or demat account number. Remember that you can choose any one of the mediums written above and not all of them. You can verify your income tax return via net banking among other ways

8. Those who need assistance in filing the return for filing may approach tax return prepares or e-return intermediaries. There are 300 intermediaries whose contact details are given



9. You can call the helpline 1800-10-23 738 for any income tax related query. However, you should call this number between 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.



10. You can visit https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in for more details, in case you have.



With the new financial year set to dawn this weekend, the income tax payers can make use of the last two days to file their belated income tax return (ITR). After 31 March, the tax payers wouldn't be able to file the income tax return for the years that have gone by, including 2015-16 and 2016-17. Usually, the last date to file the income tax return (ITR) is July 31 for the salaried individuals, and October 31 for the ones who run businesses. However, the belated income tax return can be filed by the end of March 31 in the next year. So, as a last resort, the tax payers are given the opportunity to file their income tax returns (ITR) before March 31. The income tax (I-T) department has kept the offices open on March 30 and March 31 despite the days being holidays otherwise.(Also Read: Revised Income Tax Returns To Be Filed By March 31: Details, Features Of Permanent Account Number 1. For the individuals who have an income from salaries, one house property, other sources (interest etc) and having income upto Rs 50 lakh ought to use the ITR-1 which is available online www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in.2. Those who want to file the tax return must first register themselves on the income tax portal.3. Those who are filing the income tax return (ITR) must understand that the income/ receipts and expenses/deductions must match with those claimed in the form 16/16A. the differences will lead to delays in processing and /or increased tax liability due to adjustments under section 143(1) (a)4. In case some income tax refunds accrue then those will be credited to the bank account only.5. In case you haven't linked the PAN card with the aadhaar, you may do so. However, the CBDT has extended the deadline for the same until June 30.6. After you file your return, you are supposed to send the ITR V to CPC (Centralised Processing Centre) in Bengaluru for verification through normal post or speed post but not through the registered post or courier.7. After e-filing income tax return, you may e-verify your return without sending the ITR V. You can do so via bank ATM, net banking, aadhaar OTP, bank account number or demat account number. Remember that you can choose any one of the mediums written above and not all of them.8. Those who need assistance in filing the return for filing may approach tax return prepares or e-return intermediaries. There are 300 intermediaries whose contact details are given here 9. You can call the helpline 1800-10-23 738 for any income tax related query. However, you should call this number between 9 am to 6 pm from Monday to Saturday.10. You can visit https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in for more details, in case you have.