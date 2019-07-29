Dr Reddy's Labs Reports Profit Of Rs 663 Crore In June Quarter

Dr Reddy's said its revenue grew 3.30% to Rs 3,843.5 crore in the quarter ended June 30

Pharmaceuticals major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 662.8 crore for the April-June period. That marked an increase of 45.32 per cent compared to its net profit of Rs 456.1 crore reported for the corresponding three-month period a year ago. In a regulatory filing after market hours, the Hyderabad-based drug maker said its revenue grew 3.30 per cent on a year-on-year basis to Rs 3,843.5 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

"This quarter, we grew in most of our key markets and hope to continue this momentum with a sharper focus on performance," said GV Prasad, CEO and co-chairman, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

"We will continue our journey of operational excellence, cost leadership and innovation across our businesses," he added.

The company said its research and development (R&D) expenses stood at Rs 361 crore in the quarter ended June 30.

Gross margin came in at 51.7 per cent in the first quarter of the current financial year, as against 52.4 per cent in the previous quarter and 55.7 per cent in the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

With effect from August 1, 2019, chief operating officer Erez Israeli will be elevated as chief executive officer (CEO), the company said. Mr Prasad will continue as the co-chairman and managing director, and Mr Israeli will continue to report to him.

Shares in Dr Reddy's Laboratories ended 1.92 per cent lower at Rs 2,652.55 apiece on the BSE, underperforming the benchmark Sensex index which fell 0.52 per cent.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.