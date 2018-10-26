NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Dr. Reddy's Second-Quarter Profit Jumps Nearly 70% To 518 Crore Rupees

Dr Reddy's Laboratories revenue in the global generics segment from emerging markets surged 36 per cent to Rs 749 crore.

Earnings | | Updated: October 26, 2018 15:54 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Dr. Reddy's Second-Quarter Profit Jumps Nearly 70% To 518 Crore Rupees

Net sales were Rs 3,687 crore, up from Rs 3,491 crore last year.

Dr.Reddy's Laboratories posted a better-than-expected rise in second-quarter profit as higher sales in some emerging countries offset a marginal decline in business in North America, a key market for the Indian generic drugmaker. Dr.Reddy's net profit soared 69.7 per cent to Rs 518 crore in the quarter ended September 30, well ahead of analysts' expectations of Rs 352 crore, according to Refinitiv data. Revenue in the global generics segment from emerging markets surged 36 per cent to Rs 749 crore ($102.16 million), while domestic sales grew 8 per cent.

Net sales were Rs 3,687 crore, up from Rs 3,491 crore last year, the company said on Friday.

Revenue from North America fell marginally due to the absence of sales of a generic version of an opioid addiction drug, offset by a sharply weaker rupee.

British drugmaker Indivior Plc has been fighting the introduction of a cheaper copycat of its film-based blockbuster opioid addiction drug Suboxone by Reddy's Labs, while also hoping to head off competition from Teva Pharmaceuticals.

The company's shares ended marginally higher in a broader Mumbai market, which dropped 0.9 per cent.

($1 = Rs 73.31)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Dr Reddy Lab EarningsDr Reddy Laboratories

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveRahul GandhiCBI ChiefP ChidambaramNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat KohliKedar Jadhav

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top