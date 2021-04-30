Dr Reddy's Gains Nearly 1% On Launching Albendazole Tablets In U.S.

At 10:40 am, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories shares were trading higher by 0.82 per cent on BSE

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares gained nearly one per cent on the BSE after the company announced the launch of albendazole tablets in the US market. At 10:40 am, the shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were trading at Rs 5,143, higher by 0.82 per cent on the BSE.

Albendazole tablets are a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Albenza tablets, 200 mg, approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Albenza brand and generic had U.S. sales of about $27 million MAT for the twelve months ended November 2020.

The albendazole tablets are available in 200 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of two.

The Sensex was trading at 49,427.75, lower by 344.49 points or 0.71 per cent and the NSE Nifty was at 14,807.90, down 84.10 ponts or 0.46 per cent at the time.