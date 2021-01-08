Downstream River Protection Work Of NHPC's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project Starts

LSHP: The project is on the right side bank of river Subansiri, adjacent to villages Tadang and Hekrajan.

Downstream river protection work of NHPC Ltd's Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project (LSHP) has started on river Subansiri, a project planned under phase-III.

The foundation stone of the downstream river protection work was laid by Assam panchayat and rural development (P&RD) minister Naba Kumar Doley and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah.

The executive director of Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project Arvind Bhat and the general manager (in-charge) of LSHP, Vipin Gupta, were in attendance at the foundation-stone laying ceremony on Thursday.

The foundation stone has been laid for one project on the right side bank of river Subansiri, adjacent to villages Tadang and Hekrajan.

The foundation stone was also laid for two projects of 1 km each, adjacent to village Singori in Bhimpara Pothar area with a total estimated financial allocation of nearly Rs 35 crore.

The total estimated cost of phase-III projects is approximately Rs 175 crore, an NHPC Ltd press release said.