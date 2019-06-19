How To Download A Copy Of Your Aadhaar Card On A Device

Aadhaar download online: The UIDAI provides a range of online services through its portal, uidai.gov.in

Are you aware that you can download a digital copy of your Aadhaar card on a device (personal computer, mobile phone etc.)? The UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India - the issuer of the 12-digit personal identification number under the Aadhaar programme - provides a host of facilities to Aadhaar holders online through its "self-service" portal, uidai.gov.in. Called "Download Aadhaar", an online tool provided by the UIDAI enables Aadhaar holders to download a digital password-protected digital - or electronic - copy of the Aadhaar identification card form through an OTP- or one-time passcode-based process, according to the UIDAI.

Here's how to download Aadhaar card:

This Aadhaar card service can be used by Aadhaar holders - those who have been issued an Aadhaar personal identification document in physical form - as well as Aadhaar applicants.

The user can spot and click on the "Download Aadhaar" option from the UIDAI portal's homepage (uidai.gov.in).

Clicking on the link leads the user to the "e-aadhaar" portal, where the user is promoted to proceed by entering any one of Aadhaar number, enrolment ID (EID) or virtual ID (VID).

The user also gets to opt for a masked digital copy of the Aadhaar card. Selecting this option hides - or masks - the Aadhaar number in the digital copy of the Aadhaar card.

After filling in the other details, the user can proceed by clicking on the "Send OTP" option.

After this step, the UIDAI portal sends an OTP to the user's registered mobile number. This is the mobile number associated with one's Aadhaar card. In other words, this is the current mobile number fed into the Aadhaar database by the Aadhaar holder/applicant.

The user is required to enter this OTP in the given space and click on the "Verify And Download" button at the bottom of the page.

On completion of the process, the digital copy (in PDF format) is downloaded on the user's device.

The digital copy - or e-Aadhaar - is protected by a password, which means the user is required to enter a password to access the document. This password is a combination of the first four letters of the user's name (as given on the Aadhaar card) in capital letters followed by the user's birth year in the YYYY format.

Various online tools provided by the UIDAI on the Aadhaar portal enable users to track the status of their Aadhaar application, retrieve a lost Aadhaar number and find information on Aadhaar centres, among other services.