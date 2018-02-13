Aadhaar Card: How To Link With Mobile SIM, Last Date And Other Details

Now verification of your mobile SIM becomes easier. Just dial 14546 to verify your mobile SIM from anywhere. All leading telecom service providers offer this Aadhaar OTP- based service. Note: Aadhaar registered mobile number mandatory to use this. https://t.co/U6lWWJwvTP— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 12, 2018
Mobile number update requires biometric authentication. It cannot be done by post or online. Pls visit https://t.co/oHSQ5QFP9Z and click on ‘Enrolment & Update Centres in Banks & Post offices’ Link. Charges for update: Rs. 25 + applicable GST (Approx Rs 30).— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 12, 2018
"Sim verification with Aadhaar can help in curbing out the problem of fake SIM connections. #VerifyWithAadhaar" pic.twitter.com/iVg04xH5aj— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 9, 2018
Here are 10 things to know about linking of Aadhaar card with mobile number or mobile SIM:
1. Last date: Aadhaar card is to be verified mandatorily with mobile SIM by March 31, 2018. The deadline, also applicable for linking of Aadhaar with various government schemes and financial services such as bank accounts, has been set by the Supreme Court.
2. Aadhaar reverification of mobile SIM: Existing mobile subscribers are required to verify their mobile numbers with Aadhaar. The Aadhaar card reverification process can be completed by visiting the store or retailer of the telecom service provider with the Aadhaar number.
3. Mobile SIM verification with Aadhaar can help in curbing out the problem of fake SIM connections, the UIDAI has said.
4. Many telecom companies have provided an IVRS- or Interactive Voice Response System-based helpline for easy reverification of Aadhaar. This service can be accessed by dialling 14546. The process requires the mobile user to have the mobile connection registered with Aadhaar.
5. The UIDAI has provided several online services to Aadhaar holders, through its portal uidai.gov.in. Many of these services can be used via an OTP or One-Time Password- based method wherein a verification code is sent to Aadhaar holder on his or her mobile number registered with Aadhaar. One such service enables an Aadhaar holder to verify the mobile number registered with his or her Aadhaar.
6. The mobile subscriber may go to the UIDAI website and access the 'Verify Email/Mobile Number' link to use this facility.
7. In case of multiple mobile SIMs, biometric verification - the verification of a mobile user's identity via biometrics - is required separately for each such mobile number/mobile SIM.
8. Telecom regulator TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has pitched for consumers' interests to be protected by increasing awareness and putting in place an effective grievance redressal mechanism. These suggestions have been made in TRAI's inputs sent to the department of telecom (DoT) for drafting the National Telecom Policy (NTP) 2018.
10. Previously, a deadline of February 6, 2018 was set for mandatory linking of Aadhaar card with mobile SIMs.