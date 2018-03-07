Donald Trump Falls 222 Places On Forbes Billionaires List

Donald Trump, who according to Forbes became the first billionaire president in US history, got his start working for his father, Fred, who developed low-cost housing in Brooklyn and Queens.
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is now the world's richest person, having taken the top spot from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who slipped to the second place, according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.
Mr Bezos, referred to as the "Centi-billionaire", topped the list with a net worth of $112 billion, becoming the only person to appear in the Forbes list with a 12-figure fortune.
"Shares of his e-commerce giant Amazon rose 59 per cent in 12 months, helping boost his fortune by $39.2 billion. It was the biggest one year gain since Forbes started tracking billionaires in 1987," it said.
According to Forbes, India is home to 119 billionaires, 18 more than last year. (With Agency Inputs)