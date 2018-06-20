US Child Separation Policy: 5 Things Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Said Microsoft's Satya Nadella said that this new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and he is standing for change.

Over 2,300 children separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border between May 5 and June 9



Parents referred by border agents for prosecution are held in federal jails, while their children are moved into border shelter facilities under the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a Department of Health and Human Services agency, reported Reuters. The problem has turned so acute that 2,342 children had been separated from their parents at the US-Mexico border between May 5 and June 9, said US Customs and Border Protection, Reuters reported.



The policy has sparked condemnation from politicians, United Nations officials, medical professionals, and rights activists and corporate bigwigs. Even Microsoft's chief executive officer (CEO)



In a blog post that he shared on Wednesday on LinkedIn, he said that he is appalled at the abhorrent policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the southern border of the US.



Five Things That Satya Nadella Said On US immigration policy:



1. New policy is cruel and abusive: This new policy implemented on the border is simply cruel and abusive, and we are standing for change. Today (Microsoft's president) Brad detailed our company's position on this issue, as well as the immigration legislation currently being considered in Congress, and I encourage you to read



2. Nation of Immigrants: America is a nation of immigrants, and we're able to attract people from around the world to contribute to our economy, our communities and our companies. We are also a beacon of hope for those who need it the most. Like many of you, I am appalled at the abhorrent policy of separating immigrant children from their families at the southern border of the US. As both a parent and an immigrant, this issue touches me personally.



3. Credits immigration policy for own success: I consider myself a product of two amazing and uniquely American things - American technology reaching me where I was growing up that allowed me to dream the dream and an enlightened immigration policy that then allowed me to live that dream. My story would not have been possible anywhere else.



4. Microsoft is not party to this: I want to be clear: Microsoft is not working with the U.S. government on any projects related to separating children from their families at the border. Our current cloud engagement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is supporting legacy mail, calendar, messaging and document management workloads.



5. Immigration policy is our strength: The immigration policy of this country is one of our greatest competitive advantages, and this is something we must preserve and promote. America is a nation of immigrants, and we're able to attract people from around the world to contribute to our economy, our communities and our companies. We are also a beacon of hope for those who need it the most. This is what makes America stronger. We will always stand for immigration policies that preserve every person's dignity and human rights. That means standing with every immigrant who works at Microsoft and standing for change in the inhumane treatment of children at the U.S. border today.



