Profit
Sensex Closes 96 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,800

Major laggards on the 50-stock Nifty were IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, TCS and Yes Bank, closing between 3.45 and 1.87 per cent lower.

Market | | Updated: January 11, 2019 15:49 IST
Thirty four out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the negative zone.


Falling for a second straight day, domestic stocks markets reversed early gains on Friday amid weakness in auto and energy stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 96.66 points lower, or 0.27 per cent, at 36,009.84 while, NSE's benchmark index Nifty finished at 10,794.95, down 26.65 points or 0.25 per cent from the previous close. Major laggards on the 50-stock Nifty were IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, TCS and Yes Bank, closing between 3.45 and 1.87 per cent lower. Thirty four out of 50 stocks closed in the negative zone. Losses were led by IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors and TCS on the Sensex.

Shares in Infosys closed 0.68 per cent higher on the NSE. The IT major is due to release its quarterly results later in the day.

