Sensex Closes 169 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,780

Domestic stock markets finished Friday's session on a negative note. The fall was led by auto, metal and realty stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 169.56 points lower, or 0.47 per cent, at 36,025.54 while, NSE's benchmark index Nifty closed at 10,780.55, down 69.25 points or 0.64 per cent from the previous close. Thirty two out of 50 stocks closed in the negative zone. Top decliners on the Nifty were Zee Entertainment, Maruti Suzuki, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp and Indiabulls Housing Finance, closing between 30.9 and 3.8 per cent lower.

Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the major drags on the 30-stock Sensex.

Maruti Suzuki shares fell after the auto major reported a 17 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 1,489 crore for the December quarter. Shares closed 8.1 per cent lower at Rs 6,469.90 on the NSE.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 94.45 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 389.96 crore on Thursday, provisional data on the NSE showed.