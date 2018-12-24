Sensex Closes 271 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 10,700

Twenty-four of the 30 Sensex stocks finished in the red.

Declining for a third consecutive session, domestic stock markets closed in the red on Monday as political uncertainties in the US and slow global economic growth dampened investor risk appetite. S&P BSE Sensex dropped 271.92 points, or 0.76 per cent, to settle at 35,470.15. The Nifty ended 90.50 points, or 0.84 per cent, lower at 10,663.50 as thirty-six of its 50 stocks finished in the negative zone. Top laggards on the Nifty50 were JSW Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil Corporation and Bajaj Auto, closing with losses between 5.16 per cent and 2.86 per cent. Twenty-four of the 30 Sensex stocks finished in the red.

All the Nifty sectoral indices except Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank ended with losses.

Major drags on the Sensex were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, NTPC and HDFC.

"From the GST point of view of course it's positive but right now the markets are volatile," news agency Reuters reported Harendra Kumar, managing director, Elara Securities, as saying.

Last week, the GST Council reduced tax rates on over 20 items such as televisions, batteries and movie tickets.

"Volatility due to various global factors but once the markets comes out of this, expect an upward momentum. We see Nifty hitting 12,300-12,400 in the next calendar year."

''Nifty took resistance at 11,000 and bulls were not able to cross the same mark… The next support for the index is placed near 10,500 mark as the bulls are not able to sustain above 10,750,'' said Dyaneshwar Padwal, AVP technical analyst at KIFS Trade Capital.

US President Donald Trump's budget director and chief of staff said the partial US government shutdown could continue into January.

Mr Trump privately discussed the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, a move that would likely roil financial markets, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 134.14 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 488.55 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

(With agency inputs)