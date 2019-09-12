Sensex Closes 167 Points Lower, Nifty Gives Up 11,000

Yes Bank shares slumped 5.10 per cent or Rs 3.65 to close at 67.95 on the BSE.

The domestic stock markets ended lower on Thursday after trading in green for the most part of the day. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 166.54 points lower, or 0.45 per cent, at 37,104.28. NSE's benchmark index Nifty settled at 10,981.05, down 54.65 points or 0.50 per cent from the previous close, breaking its five-day gaining streak. The losses were led by auto, energy and IT stocks. Thirty five out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the negative zone. Analysts awaited the release of macroeconomic data - factory output and retail inflation - due later in the day.

The Sensex moved in a range of 37,435.15-37,048.67 during the session, whereas the Nifty fell as much as 10,964.95. The index touched a high of 11,081.75.

Heavyweights such as Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki and ITC contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

Yes Bank shares slumped 5.10 per cent or Rs 3.65 to close at 67.95 on the BSE.

The Nifty auto index closed 1.81 per cent lower. Losses were led by Tata Motors, which closed 3.80 per cent down at Rs. 129.25. Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, also fell over 3 per cent to close at Rs 6,398.75.

Indiabulls Housing Finance, on the other hand, was the biggest gainer on the Nifty. Shares closed 3.64 per cent higher at Rs. 447.15 on the NSE. On the Sensex, ICICI Bank was the major advancer. The private sector lender's shares closed 2.13 per cent higher at Rs. 402.75 on the BSE.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 266.89 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchaed worth Rs. 1,132 crore on Wednesday, provisional data on the NSE showed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.