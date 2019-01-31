Sensex Closes 665 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,830

Forty out of 50 Nifty stocks finished on a positive note.

Breaking a four-day fall, domestic stock markets rose on Thursday in line with Asian markets as US Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 665.44 points, or 1.87 per cent, higher at 36,256.69, while the broader NSE Nifty settled at 10,830.95, up 179.15 points or 1.68 per cent from the previous close. The gains were led by energy, IT and banking stocks. Major advancers on the Nifty50 were Axis Bank, GAIL, Infosys, Titan and Tata Motors, which gained between 4.32 and 3.06 per cent. Forty out of 50 Nifty stocks finished on a positive note.

Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the top gainers on the 30-share Sensex.

Analysts feel investors are bullish ahead of the Budget on Friday.

"I think there is an expectation of concession and swaps for markets and retail investors. I think the budget is going to be positive for the masses," news agency Reuters quoted RK Gupta, managing director, Taurus Asset Management, as saying. However, he expect the markets to remain highly volatile until June.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investor (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 130.25 crore on Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 502.26 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.

