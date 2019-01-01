Sensex Closes 186 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,900

Most of the sectoral indices on NSE closed higher.

Domestic stock markets closed in the green amid cautious trade on the first trading day of calendar year 2019. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 186.24 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 36,254.57 on Tuesday, while the broader Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) finished at 10,910.10, up 47.55 points or 0.44 per cent from the previous close. Thirty-two out of 50 Nifty stocks finished the session with advances. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Bharti Airtel, HDFC, State Bank Of India, Bharat Petroleum and Infratel, which settled between 2.99 per cent and 1.54 per cent higher.

Most of the sectoral indices on NSE closed higher. The Nifty Financial Services, comprising financial services stocks, gained 1 per cent whereas the Nifty PSU Bank finished 1.59 per cent higher.

"We're looking at a flattish market with a target of 10,400 - 11,000 for Nifty in the first six months. There is uncertainty with respect to global liquidity," said Dhananjay Sinha, head-institutional research, economist and strategy at Emkay Global Financial Services, was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Reuters.

Sensex and Nifty logged their third consecutive annual gain, rising 5.9 per cent and 3.2 per cent for the year 2018 respectively. The BSE benchmark index added a total of 2,011 points in the year.