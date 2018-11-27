Sensex Closes Above 35,500, Nifty Settles At 10,685

Nifty IT, the index of information technology shares on the NSE, gained 1.43 per cent.

The domestic stock markets closed in the green on Tuesday. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 159.06 points or 0.45 per cent higher at 35,513.14, while the broader NSE Nifty settled at 10,685.60, up 57 points or 0.54 per cent. The top gainers on the 50-scrip Nifty were Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, GAIL and BPCL, which gained between 3.1 and 2.4 per cent. Twenty-six out of 50 Nifty stocks finished with gains. Most of the sectoral indices on NSE closed higher. Infosys, TCS and Reliance Industries contributed most to the gains on 30-share Sensex.

Nifty IT, the index of information technology shares on the NSE, gained 1.43 per cent.

Shares in Yes Bank, Sun Pharmaceutical, Hero Moto Corp were the major drags on both the indices.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the expiry of futures and options (F&O) contracts on Thursday and the release of the gross domestic product data for the September quarter on Friday.

"Lower crude prices had a positive impact on Indian macro. Upgrade by two key brokerages led to positive sentiment in the domestic markets," said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm HSBC upgraded Indian equities to "neutral" from "underweight", saying valuations were more reasonable, investors' holdings were very low and strong earnings growth would continue next year.

On Monday, foreign portfolio investors and domestic institutional investors bought net equities worth Rs. 62.74 crore and Rs. 351.78 crore respectively, showed provisional NSE data.

(With agency inputs)