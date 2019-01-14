Sensex Closes 156 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,737: 10 Points

Thirty eight out of Nifty50 stocks closed in the negative zone

Falling for a third consecutive session, domestic stocks markets closed in the red on Monday. The S&P BSE's benchmark index Sensex finished 156.28 points, or 0.43 per cent, lower at 35,853.56, while the NSE Nifty ended at 10,737.60, 57.35 points or 0.53 per cent lower from Friday's close. Top drags on the Nifty50 were Wipro, GAIL, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, L&T closing between 4.93 per cent and 2.56 per cent lower. Thirty eight out of 50 stocks closed in the negative zone. L&T, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, Power Grid Corporation were the major laggards on the 30-share Sensex.