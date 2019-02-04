Sensex, Nifty Close Higher For Third Straight Session

Eighteen of 50 Nifty stocks finished on a positive note.

Domestic stock markets reversed direction to close higher on Monday, extending the gains to a third session in a row. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 113.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74, while the broader NSE Nifty settled at 10,912.25, up 18.60 points or 0.17 per cent from the previous close. Buying witnessed in energy stocks in afternoon helped the markets recover from losses registered earlier in the day. However, weakness in sectors such as pharma and media kept the upside in check.

Eighteen of 50 Nifty stocks finished on a positive note. Major advancers on the Nifty50 were Titan, ONGC, Reliance Industries, Eicher Motors and Bajaj Auto, closing between 1.70 per cent and 3.32 per cent higher.

Reliance Industries, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank and TCS were the top gainers on the 30-share Sensex.

Analysts awaited more large cap earnings and the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meet due later this week.

"I expect markets to remain rangebound between 10,500 and 11,100 till the elections, but we will get a clearer picture of the market's direction by February 15, when most of the corporate earnings will be done," news agency Reuters quoted Madhumita Ghosh, head corporate solutions, Tasmac Global Education, as saying.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,315.89 crore on Friday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5.07 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.

(With agency inputs)