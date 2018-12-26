Nifty Regains 10,700 Mark As Markets Reverse Losses

Gains in banking, financial services and infra stocks pushed the indices higher

Domestic stock markets reversed early losses to break a three-day losing spree on Wednesday, shrugging off weakness in Asian peers on global growth concerns. The NSE Nifty settled at 10,729, up 66 points from the previous close. Strong buying interest witnessed in banking, financial services and infrastructure stocks pushed the key indices higher, however losses in IT and pharma sectors kept the upside in check.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index included Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank and UltraTech Cement, closing between 2 per cent and 4.1 per cent higher.

However, analysts expect volatility to continue in the markets on US political uncertainty and worries over slowing global economic growth.

Asian stock markets retreated, as investors were unnerved by the US government's partial shutdown and President Donald Trump's hostile stance towards the Federal Reserve chairman. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had also raised market concerns by convening a crisis group amid the pullback in stocks.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.5 per cent, brushing a two-month low.

“Markets recovered in the 2nd half following a recovery in Dow futures. At current levels, Nifty 50 is on track to deliver nominal positive returns in calendar year 2018,” said Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund.

S&P 500 emini futures were last down 0.6 per cent, pointing towards a lower start for Wall Street when the US market reopens after Christmas Day, when many of the world's financial markets were shut. Markets in Britain, Germany and France will remain closed on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)