Sensex Closes 464 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,850

On the 50-share Nifty, gains were led by Wipro, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Reliance Industries, which closed between 5.49 and 3.11% higher.

Market | | Updated: January 15, 2019 15:38 IST
Forty six out of Nifty50 stocks closed in the green.


Breaking a three-day fall, domestic stock markets surged over one per cent on Tuesday as a plunge in inflation rates fuelled hopes of monetary easing. The S&P BSE Sensex ended 464.77 points, or 1.30 per cent, higher at 36,318.33 while the NSE Nifty50 settled at 10,886.80, up 149.20 points or 1.39 per cent from the previous close. On the 50-share Nifty, gains were led by Wipro, Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Reliance Industries, which closed between 5.49 and 3.11 per cent higher. Forty six out of fifty stocks closed in the green. Yes Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Vedanta, TCS were the major advancers on the Sensex. 

Meanwhile, the rupee declined below the 71 mark against the dollar during Tuesday's session. Strength in the greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows amid surging crude oil prices hurt the rupee, say analysts.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 732.46 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 527.49 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.

(With agency inputs)

