Sensex Closes 336 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,831: 10 Things To Know

Thirty one out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the negative zone.

Domestic stock markets ended Wednesday's volatile session on a lower note tracking negative global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex settled 336 points lower, or 0.92 per cent, at 36,108.47 while, NSE's benchmark index Nifty finished at 10,831.50, down 91.25 points or 0.84 per cent from the previous close. The declines on Dalal Street were led by FMCG, PSU banking, financial services and auto stocks. Heavyweights ITC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.