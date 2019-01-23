NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Closes 336 Points Lower, Nifty Settles At 10,831: 10 Things To Know

Top drags on the Nifty were ITC, Grasim, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra, closing between 2.03 and 4.75 per cent lower.

Market | | Updated: January 23, 2019 15:41 IST
Thirty one out of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the negative zone.

Domestic stock markets ended Wednesday's volatile session on a lower note tracking negative global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex settled 336 points lower, or 0.92 per cent, at 36,108.47 while, NSE's benchmark index Nifty finished at 10,831.50, down 91.25 points or 0.84 per cent from the previous close. The declines on Dalal Street were led by FMCG, PSU banking, financial services and auto stocks. Heavyweights ITC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.
Here are 10 things to know:
  1. The Sensex moved in a range of 36,521.47-36,037.90 during the session, whereas the Nifty fell as much as 10,811.95. The index touched a high of 10,944.80. 
  2. Thirty one out of 50-scrip index stocks closed in the negative zone.
  4. Nifty auto index closed 0.84 per cent lower. Losses were led by TVS Motor, which closed 5.1 per cent down at Rs 525.50. The auto manufacturer had announced a 15.6 per cent rise in profit for December quarter on Tuesday.
  5. Shares of interGlobe Aviation Ltd, owner of country's biggest airline by market share IndiGo, settled 0.67 per cent lower on the BSE after the company reported a nearly 75 per cent slump in third-quarter profit on Wednesday.
  6. Shares of ITC closed 4.75 per cent lower at Rs 276 on the NSE despite of reporting 3.85 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 3,209 crore for the December quarter. 
  7. "Due to weakness in global cues profit booking has been observed on the higher levels....despite of good result in ITC it turned into a laggard in today's trading session," said Ritesh Ashar, chief strategy officer, KIFS Trade Capital.
  8. Renewed concerns about a global economic slowdown continued to sap investor appetite for assets considered risky, dragging global stocks and bond yields lower on Wednesday, while the US dollar held near three-week highs.
  9. Worries about global growth were amplified by the IMF cutting its 2019 economic outlook, a weak US home sales report and new signs of trade tension between the United States and China.
  10. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 78.53 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 84.15 crore on Tuesday, provisional data on the NSE showed.     (With agency inputs)


