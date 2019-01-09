NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Sensex Closes 231 Points Higher, Nifty Ends At 10,855

Top advancers on the Nifty50 were Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, UPL and HDFC, ending between 3.12 and 1.65 per cent higher.

Market | | Updated: January 09, 2019 15:46 IST
Rising for a fourth consecutive session, domestic stock markets closed Wednesday's session on a positive note tracking strength in global peers. The BSE benchmark index ended at 36,212.91, up 0.64 per cent or 231.98 points from the previous close, while the broader NSE benchmark Nifty50 finished with a gain of 53 points or 0.49 per cent at 10,855.15. Advances in financials and FMCG stocks supported the markets, however weakness in metal stocks kept the upside in check. The markets traded with gains for most of the session, expect a brief reversal in gains in afternoon trade as metal stocks weighed.

Twenty-four of the fifty Nifty stocks closed in the green.

Top advancers on the index were Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Motors, UPL and HDFC, ending between 3.12 and 1.65 per cent higher. Gains on the 30-stock Sensex were led by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ITC, Tata Motors and HDFC.

The Sensex and Nifty touched intraday lows of 35,863.29 and 10,749.40 on Wednesday, respectively.

