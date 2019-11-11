Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 0.28% In October: Industry Body SIAM

Total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market increased 0.28 per cent last month, data from industry body SIAM or Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed on Monday. A total of 2,85,027 passenger vehicles were sold in October, as against 2,84,223 in the corresponding period a year ago, the industry body said in its report. The marginal increase in passenger vehicles sales fuelled hopes of a recovery in the auto sector, which is struggling against low demand and thousands of job cuts.

Here are 10 things to know about the sales data from industry body SIAM:

In the passenger vehicles category, production dropped 21.14 per cent to 2,69,186 units last month, while exports declined 2.18 per cent, SIAM data showed. Out of the total passenger vehicle sales of 2,85,027 units during the month, 1,73,549 were passenger cars, marking a decline of 6.34 per cent. Production of passenger cars came in at 1,62,343 vehicles, marking a drop of 30.22 per cent compared with the year-ago period. Passenger cars form the majority of passenger vehicles, which also include utility vehicles and vans. Total domestic sales - including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two wheelers and three wheelers - however declined 12.76 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Total production plunged 26.22 per cent, while exports registered a rise of 2.72 per cent, the data showed. Sales of commercial vehicles - including light, medium and heavy carriers of passengers and goods - fell 23.31 per cent. A total of 66,773 commercial vehicles were sold during the month, which included 51,439 light commercial vehicles. A total 17,57,264 two wheelers were sold in October, down 14.43 per cent from the year-ago period. Two wheeler exports increased 8.03 per cent however production declined 26.57 per cent.

