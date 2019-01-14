Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall In December

Domestic sales of passenger vehicles in 2017 stood at 239,723 units, the data said.

Sale of passenger vehicles in the domestic market declined by 0.43 per cent on a year-on-year basis in December to 238,692 units, according to data released on Monday by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

Among the sub-segments of passenger vehicles, sale of passenger cars in the domestic market during the month was 155,159 units, 2.01 per cent lower than what was sold in the year ago period.

Further, the number of utility vehicles sold in the country declined by 2.33 per cent to 65,506 units in December 2018 while 18,027 vans were sold last month, up 25.95 per cent from 2017.

In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales declined by 7.80 per cent to 75,984 units last month, the SIAM data showed.