Domestic Passenger Traffic Up 11% In November: Travel Body

India's year-on-year domestic air passenger traffic growth rate surged by over 11 per cent in November, as compared to a rise of 3.6 per cent in October, as per data released on Thursday.

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the rise in India's domestic air passenger volume -- measured in revenue passenger kilometres -- was the fastest amongst major aviation markets such as Australia, Brazil, China, Japan, Russia and the US.

In the period under consideration, India's domestic passenger traffic growth was followed by that of China at 5.3 per cent and by Japan at 3.7 per cent.

"Indian airlines experienced a return to double-digit growth for the first time since January 2019, as traffic rose 11.3 per cent compared to November 2018," IATA said in its global passenger traffic results for November 2019.

"However, economic growth in the third quarter was the weakest in around six years amid a broad-based slowdown that is affecting many sectors of the economy. This will present a more challenging environment for the industry going forward."

The country's domestic available passenger capacity -- measured in available seat kilometres (ASKs) -- rose 5 per cent on a YoY basis.