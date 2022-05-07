Domestic LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 50, To Cost Rs 999.50

Domestic LPG cylinder's price has been hiked by Rs 50

Barely a week after prices of commercial LPG cylinder went up, the domestic LPG cylinder rate has gone up by Rs 50.

The price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will now be Rs 999.50 in Delhi, according to agencies. The rates for domestic or cooking gas cylinders were last hiked in March this year. At that time too there was a Rs 50 hike. With today's price rise, domestic gas cylinder's price has gone up by Rs 100 in the last one and a half months.

The 5 kg domestic LPG cylinder currently costs Rs 655.

On May 1, the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder were raised by a steep Rs 102.50 to Rs 2,355.50.

Costs of LPG cylinders vary city-wise due to value added tax and other taxes levied in different states.

The latest price hike of domestic gas cylinders has come at a time when petrol and diesel prices are already beyond the Rs 100 per litre mark in several cities across the country.

Last month, prices of piped natural gas were also raised by Rs 4.25 per unit to go up to Rs 45.86 per scm owing to rising raw material costs.

The hike in prices of gas and fuel is mainly due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war which has affected supplies across the globe.