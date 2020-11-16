Domestic Diesel Sales Drop 5% In First Half Of November

Diesel sales fell 5 per cent year-over-year

India's diesel sales fell 5 per cent in the first half of November compared with the previous year, preliminary data showed on Monday, after rising for the first time in eight months during the month of October.

Diesel consumption, a key parameter linked to economic growth and which accounts for about 40 per cent of overall refined fuel sales in India, fell 5 per cent year-over-year to 2.86 million tonnes during the first fifteen days of November.

Sales of gasoline rose marginally to 1.03 million tonnes, the industry data showed. (Also Read: Petrol, Diesel Prices Unchanged On Monday )