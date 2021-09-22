Domestic Crude Oil Output Slid In August 2021, Gas Production Rose

Crude oil output fell in August 2021, though gas production witnessed an uptick

Domestic oil production fell in August 2021, as it came down by 2.2 per cent compared to the output recorded during the corresponding period of last year, according to the data released by the Petroleum Ministry on oil and gas on Wednesday.

At the same time though, gas production witnessed a 20.2 per cent growth during August 2021 over the corresponding period of 2020.

Crude oil production touched 2,518 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) in August 2021, around 6 per cent lower than the target set for the month and 2.2 per cent lower than the output recorded in August 2020.

Also the cumulative crude oil production during April-August 2021 period was 12,480 TMT, which was again 3.3 per cent lower than the actual target set for the period and 3.1 per cent less than the crude oil production recorded during the corresponding period of last year.

Compared to this data, the natural gas output in August 2021 was 2,923 million metric standard cubic meters per day (MMSCM), which was 20.2 per cent higher than the output of August 2020.

However at the same time, it was 10 per cent lower than the monthly target.

Cumulative natural gas production during April-August 2021 was 13,985.76 MMSCM, which was 19.9 per cent higher than production recorded during corresponding period of last year.

Yet, it was 6.39 per cent lower when compared to the target set for the period, the ministry data said.