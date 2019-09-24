Rupee Depreciates 7 Paise To Close At 71.01 Against Dollar: 10 Points

USD-INR: Rupee depreciated after closing unchanged in yesterday's session.

The Indian rupee on Tuesday depreciated by 7 paise to close at 71.01 against the US dollar as foreign fund outflows and a pause in equity market rally weakened forex market sentiment, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. However, easing crude oil prices and weaker greenback against rival currencies restricted the rupee fall to some extent. The local unit opened on a strong note at 70.72, then lost ground and fell to an intra-day low of 71.05 against the American currency.