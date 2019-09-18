Rupee Snaps 2-Day Losing Streak, Rises 54 Paise Against Dollar: 10 Points

Rupee opened at 71.47 and rose to an intraday high of 71.17 against the US dollar.

The Indian rupee snapped its two-day falling streak against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of falling crude oil prices. However, outflows by the foreign institutional investors capped the gains for the home unit, news agency Press Trust of India reported citing forex traders. The rupee opened at 71.47 and rose to an intraday high of 71.17 against the US dollar. The local unit finally settled at 71.24, higher by 54 paise over its previous close of 71.78.