Dollar-Rupee Rate Today: Rupee Falls For Sixth Straight Session At the day's weakest point, the rupee has lost 97 paise against the US dollar on a cumulative basis in six consecutive trading sessions.

Monday's intraday low of 66.23 against the US dollar was last registered on March 14, 2017



Here are 10 things to know about the rupee vs US dollar (INR vs USD) exchange rate on Monday:



1. At 12:26 pm, the rupee was trading at 66.21 against the US dollar.



2. In the opening trade, the rupee had weakened by 4 paise to 66.16 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market, amid foreign capital outflows, according to news agency Press Trust of India.



3. Sustained demand for the American currency from importers and dollar strength against other currencies overseas, bolstered by rising US bond yields, weighed on the domestic unit, the agency said citing forex dealers.



4. On Friday, the rupee had closed at a 13-month low of 66.12 against the US currency. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 21.02 crore on that day, provisional data showed.



5. India's foreign exchange reserves rose to a life-time high of $424.864 billion at the first week of April, aided by increase in foreign currency assets, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.



6. Headwinds in the form of widening in trade deficit due to surging crude prices accompanied by portfolio outflows amid unsupportive global factors have weighed on the local currency in the last few trading sessions.



7. The central bank earlier this month outlined higher growth expectations for the new fiscal citing strong revival in investment activity and also lowered its inflation forecast. It though kept key policy rate unchanged for the fourth consecutive time since August.



8. Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark equity index Sensex rose over 100 points. Investors turned optimistic ahead of key corporate earning of index heavyweights this week.



9) The USD-INR pair expected to continue its bullish momentum, says forex advisory firm IFA Global.



10) The RBI may intervene in the forex market to halt rapid depreciation of the rupee and could reinfuse liquidity, IFA Global added.



