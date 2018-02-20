Rupee Falls Sharply To Fresh 3-Month Low Against US Dollar

Five Things To Know About Rupee Fall Today
1) Domestic equity markets ended lower for the third day today, further weighing on the rupee. Weakness in domestic stocks is weighing on the rupee, forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note. The sentiment in banking stocks is also negative due to developments around PNB scam and rising rates, it added. "The Indian rupee fell amid broad dollar strengthening ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting minutes and key Fed member's speeches," IFA Global added.
2) Ratings agency Moody's has placed PNB's credit ratings under review for a downgrade, while assuming a very high probability of government support for PNB.
3) Investors are concerned that the broader Indian banking sector could take a hit of more than $3 billion from loans and corporate guarantees provided to diamond companies at the centre of the massive alleged fraud.
4) Investors have also been unsettled by India's trade deficit hitting its highest in over 4-1/2 years in January, say analysts.
5) In global markets, the US dollar continued its rebound from three-year lows of 88.253 set on Friday. The dollar index is a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.3 per cent higher at 89.346. (With Reuters Inputs)