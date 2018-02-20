Rupee (INR) Falls To 2-Month Low Against US Dollar (USD): 5 Things To Know

1) Domestic equity markets struggled for gains today in noon trade today, further weighing on the rupee. Weakness in domestic stocks is weighing on the rupee, forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note. The sentiment in banking stocks is also negative due to developments around PNB scam and rising rates, it added.
2) On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stocks yesterday, according to a provisional data.
3) In global markets, the US dollar continued its rebound from three-year lows of 88.253 set on Friday. The dollar index is a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.3 per cent higher at 89.346.
Comments
5) On an intra-day basis, US dollar-rupee pair has resistance at around 64.63.