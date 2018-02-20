Rupee (INR) Falls To 2-Month Low Against US Dollar (USD): 5 Things To Know On Friday, the rupee had ended 30 paise lower at 64.21 against the US dollar. The currency markets were closed on Monday.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT The rupee fell to 64.54 at day's low against the US dollar



1) Domestic equity markets struggled for gains today in noon trade today, further weighing on the rupee. Weakness in domestic stocks is weighing on the rupee, forex advisory firm IFA Global said in a note. The sentiment in banking stocks is also negative due to developments around PNB scam and rising rates, it added.



2) On a net basis, foreign investors withdrew Rs 895.79 crore from stocks yesterday, according to a provisional data.



3) In global markets, the US dollar continued its rebound from three-year lows of 88.253 set on Friday. The dollar index is a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies was 0.3 per cent higher at 89.346.



4) "The Indian rupee fell to two month low amid broad dollar strengthening ahead of Wednesday's Fed meeting minutes and key Fed member's speeches," IFA Global added.



5) On an intra-day basis, US dollar-rupee pair has resistance at around 64.63.





