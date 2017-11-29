DLF Set To Raise Authorized Share Capital, To Approve Issuance Of Equity, Warrants

Prior to this, the real estate major-in a notice on August 25-announced that the board of directors had approved the execution of a share purchase and shareholders agreement (SPSHA) in relation to sale of equity shares (resulting from the conversion of certain Cumulative Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares-CCPS) of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited held by promoter group entities to Reco Diamond.
The company had also mentioned that the sellers, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, shall invest back in the company, a substantial amount of the consideration received from the CCPS sale transaction.