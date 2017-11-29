DLF Set To Raise Authorized Share Capital, To Approve Issuance Of Equity, Warrants

In a stock market filing on Tuesday, DLF announced that a meeting of the board of directors and audit committee will be held on December 1 to interalia consider and approve the proposal for issuance of warrants and/or compulsorily convertible debentures, issuance of equity shares under Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and increase in authorized share capital of the company. The decision of the board shall be subject to the approval of the DLF's shareholders.

Prior to this, the real estate major-in a notice on August 25-announced that the board of directors had approved the execution of a share purchase and shareholders agreement (SPSHA) in relation to sale of equity shares (resulting from the conversion of certain Cumulative Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares-CCPS) of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited held by promoter group entities to Reco Diamond.

The company had also mentioned that the sellers, subject to receipt of necessary approvals, shall invest back in the company, a substantial amount of the consideration received from the CCPS sale transaction.



