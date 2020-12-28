Dixon Technologies Surges After Arm To Start Making Smartphones For Motorola

Shares of electronic products maker Dixon Technologies rose as much as 7.07 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 13,622 on the BSE after it informed stock exchanges that its subsidiary Padget Electronics has signed an agreement with Motorola Mobility LLC for making smartphones. The smartphones will be manufactured at its manufacturing facility on Noida, the company added. (Track Dixon Technologies share price here)

"With nearly a century of existence in the market, the legacy and standing of Motorola is unparalleled. To partner with them gives us immense pride as one has to tick each and every box to be on their Board. We are honored to be associated with Motorola brand and we aspire to take forward their legacy of high quality, commitment, ethics and trust," said Atul B. Lall, vice chairman & managing director, Dixon Technologies.

"Dixon's wholly owned subsidiary Padget Electronics is one of the few Companies who recently received PLI scheme approval from Government of India. We, at Dixon, are committed to Government's vision of making India an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and are confident that in backdrop of government's schemes and initiatives to boost electronics manufacturing sector, India will soon be a competitive destination globally," Mr Lall added.

Dixon Technologies (India) Limited is the largest home grown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones/smart phones markets in India.

Dixon Technologies shares have so far this year rallied nearly four times. As of 2:32 pm, Dixon Technologies shares were trading 6.74 per cent higher at Rs 13,580, outperforming the Sensex which was up 0.8 per cent.